Agro-tourism push needs industry-specific policies, say farmers

Agro-tourism operators have sought clarity on policies regarding the emerging sector in order to create sustainable business models that stay true to the concept of merging experiential farm visits with eco-friendly practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though farm stays and agro-tourism are becoming popular, we are still to get clear guidelines on whether we belong to the agricultural or hospitality sector,” K. Naveen, a full-time farmer in Musiri Taluk, told The Hindu. “We have recently presented a proposal to the Tourism Department officials in Chennai, to demarcate our certification norms. Ideally, at least 80% of a farm should be concerned with agricultural activity, and the tourism should be an add-on service,” he added.

The farmer and animal rescuer runs a 10-hectare farm and training centre, ‘Naveen Garden,’ at Krishnapuram in Mavilipatty Panchayat. It is one of two properties in Tiruchi district chosen for the agro-tourism project by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naveen is also the treasurer of Tamil Nadu Agro-Tourism Federation, which has a group of 170 farms.

He said that policies were also needed on visitor facilities at the selected farms. “A minimum of six rooms are the norm; building any more would convert the farm into a holiday resort,” he said.

Agro-tourism’s contribution towards a farm’s profits is minimal compared to the amount needed to maintain the premises, said V.S. Jawahar Ali, proprietor, Ajaman Farms. “We spend at least ₹5 lakh on running our farm, but we earn only a fraction of it from agro-tourism. In the long run, farmers have to balance commercial interests with environment consciousness to be successful,” said Mr. Ali.

A number of agro-tourism properties are involved in outreach and training programmes for study groups and corporate employees throughout the year.

When contacted, a senior official of the Tourism Department in Tiruchi said that farmers in the central districts had shown interest in joining the agro-tourism sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.