Agriculturist Nammalwar remembered

The contribution of agriculturist Nammalwar in propagating organic farming was recalled at a meeting held here on Monday.

At a meeting presided by Thamizhar Desiya Munnani general secretary Iyannavaram C. Murugesan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan lauded the sustained efforts made by the agriculturist in drawing public attention towards natural farming techniques aimed at producing chemical-free products.

Demands such as naming of the Agriculture University in Coimbatore after Nammalwar, inclusion of natural farming techniques propounded by him in school and college curriculum and declaring the delta region as protected farming zone were put forth by participants.

On Sunday, floral tributes were paid to the late organic farmer at a function held at Government Elementary School at Banathurai in Kumbakonam, where an exhibition of traditional paddy varieties was also held.

Speaking at a meeting organised at Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur on Monday, association State general secretary P.R. Pandian said several paddy farmers adopted techniques advocated by Nammalwar.

He urged the Union and State governments to come out with a special policy for natural farming.