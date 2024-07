Members of All India Agriculture Association on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Karaikal Block Development Office demanding effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Karaikal.

A. Vincent, State president of the Puducherry wing of the association, urged the district administration to commence the MGNREGA works for the year.

