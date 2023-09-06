Agriculture officials inspect standing kuruvai, samba crops in delta districts

September 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM:

Senior officials of Agriculture Department fanned out to different parts of the Cauvery delta districts on Wednesday to assess the standing kuruvai and samba paddy crop, in the wake of reports of shortage of water for irrigation.

C. Samayamooorthy, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary, inspected the paddy and alternative crops raised using surface water sources in Thanjavur district. According to an official release, accompanied by Collector Deepak Jacob, Mr. Samayamoorthy inspected the paddy crops raised using river water in Thanjavur, Orathanadu and Thiruvonam Panchayat Unions. He also inspected the alternative crops raised in these areas.

Ramanathapuram panchayat in Thanjavur block, Paruthikottai and Thennamanadu North in Orathanadu taluk were some of the places where the official conducted inspection. He interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, Director of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business S. Natarajan inspected fields to assess the situation of paddy raised in over 61,268 acres. According to a press release, the depletion of storage in Mettur reservoir and subsequent reduction in release of water for irrigation affected the standing paddy crops. Incidents of crop withering were reported on nearly 30,295 acres at many villages in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Thalainayar, Keezhaiyur, Vedaranyam, and Thirumarugal blocks. Along with Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Mr. Natarajan inspected the paddy fields to assess the situation of the standing crops and interacted with farmers. In a representation submitted to the visiting officials, Cauvery Dhanapalan, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu, said farmers in Nagapattinam district had raised paddy on over 60,000 acres, expecting a bumper crop. But the Cauvery water did not reach the tail-end areas. The farmers were forced to abandon the withering crops on nearly 20,000 acres. At this juncture, the State government should ensure supply of sufficient quantum of water, at least for one month, to save the standing crops from withering, he said and urged the government to sanction compensation for affected farmers.

Agriculture Commissioner L. Subramanian, accompanied by Collector T. Charushree, inspected the crops in Tiruvarur district.

Paddy procurement

Meanwhile talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday, the chairman and managing director, Food Corporation of India, Ashok K.K. Meena said that paddy procurement for the ‘kharif’ season had been pegged at 521 lakh tonnes and the Corporation expected additional paddy procurement in the ‘rabi’ season.

Last year, 570 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured by the FCI through the State governments. Out of this, 400 lakh tonnes were used for various schemes and programmes implemented in the country and the remainder was retained by the Corporation.

When asked why the State governments were not allowed to participate in the open market paddy sale of the Corporation, he said that it was a policy decision of the Central government taken with the objective of keeping the market price of rice at an affordable rate for the benefit of 60 crore people who were not covered by various food safety schemes.

