Agriculture officials conduct surprise checks at fertiliser outlets in Tiruchi district

63 outlets were checked across various agricultural blocks for illegal hoarding and also to check adherence to maximum retail price; dealers asked to comply with guidelines

Published - November 10, 2024 09:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the ongoing heavy monsoon rain and the surge in paddy sowing activities, agriculture officials carried out surprise inspections on wholesale fertiliser dealer premises across the district on Tuesday.

The inspections aimed at ensuring the availability of fertilisers at government-mandated prices and to prevent any illegal sale above the prescribed maximum retail price (MRP) or unauthorised stockpiling.

There are 161 private wholesale outlets and 234 retail outlets in the district. On the day of the inspection, 63 outlets were checked across various agricultural blocks.

While no major violations were found, minor lapses were noted, such as inadequate display of available stock at some outlets. Dealers have been instructed to comply with regulations, including regularly updating stock information and providing accurate disclosures to relevant authorities.

Joint Director (in-charge) of Agriculture Kannan said any violations of the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, would attract legal action. “The department is committed to ensuring a fair and efficient fertiliser supply chain to support farmers during this critical season,” he said.

