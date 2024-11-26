 />

Agriculture department issues advisory to farmers to check pest attack

Published - November 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture Department has advised farmers in Tiruchi district to adopt integrated pest management measures to prevent stem borer or yellow stem borer pest attack in rice.

In an advisory, the department said the standing crop was susceptible to the pest attack under the prevailing weather conditions.

Some of the integrated pest management strategy for the control of this pest include pest monitoring by light and pheromone traps. Granular pesticides for the control of yellow stem borer is now available in the market and which are convenient to apply during rainy season, the advisory said.

