Agriculture Budget intends to help farmers make profit, says Minister

March 02, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government’s decision to present a separate budget for agriculture was contributing to the development of the sector as new schemes were being evolved based on farmers views and suggestions, said M. R. K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture, here on Thursday.

“The Agriculture Budget is evolving and proving to be beneficial for farmers. We draw up crop and soil specific schemes based on the views of farmers. The government is keen to help farmers make profit through the schemes,” Mr. Paneerselvam said speaking at the pre-Agriculture Budget 2023-24 consultative meet with farmers representatives in Mayiladuthurai.

Farmers’ representatives from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts aired their views at the meeting. This is the third regional pre-Budget consultative meeting being held by the Minister after the ones held in Dindigul and Tirunelveli. Another meet is scheduled for Friday in Chengalpattu . “We will reach out to farmers representatives from other districts too to elicit their suggestions. The suggestions would be taken up with the Chief Minister for finalising the schemes to be announced in the Budget,” Mr.Panneerselvam said.

The Budgetary allocation for Agriculture in the State stood at ₹33,007 crore in 2022-23. So far, 2,701 direct purchase centres have been opened across the State and this included 2009 centres in the Cauvery delta districts, he said.

The Minister disclosed that about ₹112.72 crore has been sanctioned as relief to about 1.33 lakh farmers whose crops were affected by the unseasonal rains last month.

Later, in a brief interaction with reporters, Mr. Panneerselvam said that ₹6.64 crore has been allotted for Mayiladuthurai district to be disbursed as relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in the unseasonal rains in February. About ₹43.92 crore was disbursed to about 40,000 farmers whose crops were damaged in the heavy rain in November 2022. This apart, ₹34 crore was sanctioned as compensation under crop insurance to over 19,000 farmers, he said.

Minister for Environment Siva.V.Meyyanathan, Agriculture secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Sugar Department C. Vijayaraj Kumar, Director of Agriculture A.Annadurai and other officers attended the meeting.