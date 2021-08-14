Agriculture Budget evokes mixed reactions from farmers

The first Agriculture Budget presented on the floor of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has evoked mixed response from the Delta farmers as a majority of them hailed it as a historic event while some others viewed it as the presentation of the regular policy note under a different nomenclature.

All those who applauded the DMK government’s move of presenting a separate Budget for Agriculture has welcomed the announcements made in the document, others wondered why there was no clear information about the crop insurance or continuance of free farm power supply and other issues in the agriculture sector.

Pointing out that announcements regarding the steps or schemes implemented or conceived to improve or sustain the agricultural operations would normally form part of the annual ‘policy note’ documents presented every year, a few progressive farmers said that they were disappointed with the paddy procurement price announced by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, M. R. K. Panneerselvam in the Budget.

While the farmers were eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of DMK’s election promise of ₹2,500 per quintal as the procurement price for paddy and ₹4,000 per tonne for sugarcane, the declaration that the fine variety would be procured at ₹2,060 per quintal and the coarse variety at ₹2,015 per quintal and ₹2,900 per tonne for sugarcane had disappointed them, said Thanjavur district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI(M) N.V. Kannan.

At the same time, it welcomed the announcements such as palm production improvement, separate wing for organic farming and `Kalaignar Gramapura Orunginaintha Valarchi Thittam,’ extending the agriculture implements rental facility through the Agriculture Engineering Departments to the taluk-level and others.

Hailing the announcements with respect to increasing the area of cultivation, updating and preserving the traditional paddy varieties, V. Jeevakumar, a progressive farmer, regretted that the Budget had failed to throw sufficient light on the crop insurance issue.

Stating that some of the schemes announced were nothing but a compilation or consolidation of old schemes, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam welcomed the allocation of ₹33.3 crore for organic farming and the proposed inputs subsidy for organic farming.