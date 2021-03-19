Agricultural college gets language lab

TIRUCHI

19 March 2021 19:06 IST

It is aimed at improving communication skills of students

With the objective of improving the communication and employability skills of Agricultural and Horticultural students, a digital language laboratory has been opened recently at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute at Navalur Kuttapattu here.

Inaugurating the laboratory, N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, said effective communication was essential for an individual’s growth and success in the job market. The slew of pre-loaded self-learning software at the laboratory would enable students to sharpen their communication skills needed for placements and higher education in India and abroad, he said.

The laboratory is equipped with tools to learn foreign languages such as German, Spanish and French. Students have the option to learn the foreign languages by opting for different levels - beginners, intermediate and advanced.

The e-class software enables the teacher to monitor the students, share audio-visual aids and conduct quiz competitions. The laboratory was established under the Institutional Development Plan of National Agricultural Higher Education Plan, funded by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, in coordination with S. D. Sivakumar, Director, Agri Business Management, TNAU.

Dean P. Masilamani said his institute was one of the six colleges sanctioned with the language laboratory.

P. Paramaguru, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute; R. Salvadi Easwaran, professor and Head, Department of Social Sciences; and K. Thangaraj, Assistant Professor of English and laboratory in charge, were present.