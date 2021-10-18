‘Agricultural college at Karur will become functional this year’

The agricultural college, which is to be established in Karur, will be started from the current academic year itself, according to V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity.

Speaking at a Makkal Sabha programme at Kulithalai on Sunday, he said that the college would be a boon to the agricultural sector in the district. It would enable the scientists to study the soil, weather, monsoon and irrigation conditions pertaining to Karur so as to suggest crops and offer guidance to the farmers. The college has been sanctioned by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in keeping with the interests of farmers and students, he said.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said that the State government had sanctioned various schemes for the district. A sum of ₹ 2,000 crore had been allotted for the construction of two barrages and nineteen check dams. They would offer much-needed relief to the farmers of the district to store water for irrigation. Moreover, it would improve the groundwater table in and around the surrounding villages of the check dams and barrages.

To support the entrepreneurs and industrialists, it has been proposed to set up an industrial estate by Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT). Industrialists should come forward to make use of the opportunity, the Minister said.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar and senior officials took part in the programme.