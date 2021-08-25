Agri-tourism on the anvil at Marunkulam

THANJAVUR

The stage has been set for the launch of agri-tourism in Thanjavur district with the allocation of five acres for the purpose at the Government Horticulture Farm at Marunkulam near Thanjavur town.

According to the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, five out of 26.44 acre farm with fruit-bearing tree saplings and young trees and vegetable nurseries would be utilised to create real-time terrace and home vegetable gardens under the Agritourism project conceived by the government in order to encourage people to take up vegetable cultivation on their own at their dwelling units.

Apart from getting familiarised with the home vegetable garden concept and practices, the visitors could also learn about the horticulture techniques in raising and maintaining horticulture crops such as mango, jackfruit, moringa and others in their courtyards, he said in a press release.