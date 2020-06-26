Agriculture grievance meeting on June 30

The agriculture grievance meeting for the month of June will be held at the Revenue Divisional Offices at Tiruvarur and Mannargudi on June 30. Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Anand requested the farmers to air their grievances at the meetings to be held at the offices of the Tiruvarur and Mannargudi RDOs.
Farmers taking up kuruvai cultivation have been advised to insure their crop by remitting ₹651 per acre as premium on or before July 31. Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Anand said those interested in insuring their crop could do so by remitting the insurance premium at the financial institution in which they had availed the crop loan. Those who had not taken any loan either from the primary agricultural cooperative banks or from any nationalised banks could also insure their crop by remitting the premium in any of these institutions by presenting the necessary documents or through the e-service centres, he added.
