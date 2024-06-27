GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Agniveer’ aspirants asked to be on guard against touts

Published - June 27, 2024 07:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, has cautioned “Agniveer” aspirants not to fall prey to touts and agents who promise selection in the recruitment rally to be held at Tuticorin from July 1 to 5.

In an official release, the ARO has pointed out that the recruitment process was fully automated, fair, and transparent and hence the aspirants must guard against touts/fraudsters who promise help in clearing the selection process.

The candidates, who have applied to enrol for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman with a pass in Class X and Agniveer Tradesman category with pass in Class VIII and received the admit cards should compulsorily bring all documents to the rally site as per the notification of February 12 uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in., the release added.

