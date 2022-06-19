Agnipath protests: police personnel deployed at railway stations

Tiruchi City Police have posted a strong posse of personnel at railway stations, vital installations and the Army Recruiting Office here as a precautionary measure in view of the protests by youth at different parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Quick Reaction Teams have also been put on alert. Personnel of the City Armed Reserve unit and the Home Guards have also been roped in to be part of the security arrangement.

Police sources said Tiruchi Junction and six other railway stations falling under the City Police jurisdiction have been identified for deployment of police personnel to prevent protesters from entering the station premises and staging rail roko. A few days ago, a group of youth staged a protest at Tiruchi Junction by squatting on the railway tracks opposing the Agnipath scheme.

A senior police official in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police would head the police teams deployed at the Tiruchi Railway Junction and Army Recruitment Office. The deployment at the railway stations would also be extended to the outer areas. The City Police have also identified 12 vital installations to provide bandobust.

Over 200 police personnel have been drafted for providing bandobust at the identified locations.