Agitation seeking early renovation of Manampadi temple deferred

Members of Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, a forum of devotees, have deferred the fasting agitation that they had planned to undertake from May 28 seeking the early resumption of renovation of the over 1,000-year-old Naganathaswamy Temple at Manambadi village in Thanjavur district, following talks with officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in Kumbakonam on Thursday.

Heritage enthusiasts had been pushing for early resumption of renovation of the temple, built by Chola emperor Rajendra I, which was halted in 2016. The temple is situated about 15 km from Kumbakonam.

In 2013, local residents and activists successfully thwarted the demolition of the temple for road expansion under the Thanjavur-Vikkiravandi four-lane project. Later, the shrine was declared a State monument. Subsequently, the State government accorded administrative sanction for renovation of the temple at a cost of about ₹32 lakh and the HR and CE Department took up the work.

Balalalayam was performed in 2014 and the deities were shifted to a temporary shed and renovation commenced. But the contractor did not have the required expertise and the shrine was virtually demolished. The dismantled stones were not properly numbered. They lie scattered and strewn around, the devotees complained.

A UNESCO team which inspected the temple expressed its dissatisfaction over the work. Later, the work was halted after the Madras High Court banned renovation of temples in the State in 2016. The HC has since ordered that temple renovations be carried out with the guidance of an expert committee.

Subsequently, in a reply to a query from Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, founder, Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, the HR and CE Department in Kumbakonam said that it had written to the Commissioner suggesting that the renovation be taken up through the Department of Archaeology as recommended in the UNESCO report. However, the work is yet to begin.

According to Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, at Thursday’s meeting, the HR and CE officials agreed to initiate steps to ensure the commencement of the renovation within three months as demanded by the organisation. “Following this, our representatives, who attended the meeting, agreed to defer our agitation,” he said.

