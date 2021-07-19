Agitation postponed

TIRUVARUR

19 July 2021 18:10 IST

Anticipating a positive outcome from the meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and President Ramnath Govind on Monday, the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organisations Coordination Committee has decided to postpone the agitation it had planned to hold near Raj Bhavan in Chennai on July 26.

Pointing out that the agitation was planned to oppose the Mekedatu dam construction project, Coordination Committee chairman P.R. Pandian in a press release has said the farmers welcomed the Chief Minister’s effort to bring the burning issue to the notice of the President during the meeting.

He also sought repeal of the farm laws.