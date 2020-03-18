Agitation in protest against CAA, NPR, NRC

TIRUCHI

18 March 2020 21:46 IST

Jail bharo agitation at several places in Tiruchi and Thanjavur

Members of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Registry of Citizens here on Wednesday.

Over 5000 people including members from other Islamic organisations, women and children gathered on Pudukottai Road near the Central Prison here to demand withdrawal of CAA, NPR and NRC. The road was cordoned off for all vehicles which were diverted along Race Course Road through K.K. Nagar.

K. Gulam Thasthakeer, district president, said the State government should pass a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA, NPR and NRC like Rajasthan, Kerala and other state governments. There are illiterate people in several parts of the State who will not be in a position to show any document during census. They could be thrown into detention camps.

Advertising

Advertising

Tight security arrangements were made. The protesters were not arrested as they dispersed quietly. Protests were held across 36 places in the State, according to TNTJ office-bearers.

Thanjavur

Similar demonstrations were held at Kumbakonam and Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. Some people assembled at Bakthapuri Street at Kumbakonam and near Head Post Office at Pattukottai where they raised slogans in support of their demands. The police asked them to leave after staging a demonstration.

A similar demonstration was held on South Street in Tiruvarur. A section of people assembled near Revenue Divisional Office on South Street in Tiruvarur and urged the Centre and State governments to look into their demand.

Many members of the TNTJ staged a demonstration at Chinnappa Park in Pudukottai.

Hundreds of men, women and children staged a protest in front of district jail in Nagapattinam. They felt that Muslims would become refugees and assailed the State government for supporting the passage of CAA in Parliament.

The district unit president of TNTJ Syed Ali Nizam led the agitation.