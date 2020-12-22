Agitation by Tangedco staff in Pudukottai

A section of Tangedco employees staged a waiting agitation here on Monday in support of their demands.

The agitation was held in Tangedco Superintending Engineer office campus from around 11 a.m. to 6.40 p.m., according to police sources.

The protesters wanted the State government to regularise contract workers who had served during Okhi, Vardha and Gaja cyclones.

They also demanded filling up of vacant posts of Technical Assistant and Assistant Engineer among others.

The waiting agitation call was given by Tangedco trade unions joint action committee.