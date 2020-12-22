Tiruchirapalli

Agitation by Tangedco staff in Pudukottai

A section of Tangedco employees staged a waiting agitation here on Monday in support of their demands.

The agitation was held in Tangedco Superintending Engineer office campus from around 11 a.m. to 6.40 p.m., according to police sources.

The protesters wanted the State government to regularise contract workers who had served during Okhi, Vardha and Gaja cyclones.

They also demanded filling up of vacant posts of Technical Assistant and Assistant Engineer among others.

The waiting agitation call was given by Tangedco trade unions joint action committee.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 12:20:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/agitation-by-tangedco-staff-in-pudukottai/article33388621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY