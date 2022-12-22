Agitating sugarcane cultivators demand CBI inquiry

December 22, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The agitating sugarcane cultivators attached to the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill in Thanjavur district have sought a CBI probe into the ‘illegal bank loans’ availed in the name of cane cultivators by the previous mill management in collusion with the bank officials.

The cane cultivators were on a relay demonstration under the banner of Thamizhaga Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai, for the last few weeks exhorting the State government to bale them out of the ‘₹300 crore loan burden’ thrust on them by the previous mill management which had lost its hold over the Thirumandankudi Sugar Mill in view of an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal based on an application filed by the consortium of banks headed by the State Bank of India.

The consortium of banks has made a plea before NCLT for the recovery of loans to the tune of around ₹160 crore extended to the former mill management of Thirumandankudi Sugar Mill in 2016 through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The NCLT in May this year approved the ₹145 crore plus liquidation expenses offer of compromise or arrangement submitted by the new management which is operating distillery and brewery units in the nearby Pudukottai district.

As the CIRS process has “technically” solved the debt issues raised by the consortium of banks, the real issue of releasing the cane cultivators from the “illegal loan arrangement” entered into by the previous mill management and the bank officials had not been addressed properly, claimed the agitating sugar cane cultivators.

The sugarcane cultivators who have submitted memorandums to the District Administration at regular intervals during the past two to three years have undertaken the relay demonstration at Thirumandankudi in November.

Their agitation entered the 23 rd day on December 22 when they staged a demonstration by fastening their hands with ropes alleging that the State government had tied the hands of the Thanjavur District Administration which is keen on finding a solution to the burning issue of the hapless sugarcane cultivators turning as scapegoats in the “bank loan scam”.

During the demonstration, in which the Communist Party of India affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State general secretary, P. S. Masilamani took part on Thursday, the agitating cane cultivators raised slogans demanding CBI inquiry into the “bank loan scam” which affected the eligibility of availing crop loans or any other loans for agriculture by the cane cultivating farmers.