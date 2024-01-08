ADVERTISEMENT

Agents of defunct real estate firm seek early refund of money

January 08, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Vivasaya Munnetra Sangam, investors, and agents of Pearl Agro Corporation Ltd. (PACL), a defunct real-estate firm, submitted petitions to Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday, seeking expeditious steps to refund investors allegedly cheated by the company.

Sangam general secretary K. Balasubramaniam said hundreds of investors and agents, who were allegedly cheated through the unauthorised sale of land belonging to PACL, had been waiting to get a refund of their investment for the past eight years. The investors and agents submitted petitions to the District Collector, to be forwarded to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, seeking expeditious steps to refund investors. They said they would boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections if their demand was not met.

