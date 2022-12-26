Agencies engaged to impound stray cattle in Tiruchi

December 26, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an attempt to enhance the enforcement drive against stray cattle menace, Tiruchi Corporation has roped in private agencies to impound them.

The civic body had earlier assigned a team of 14 workers with experience in impounding stray animals in all five zones. Since the workers faced a hard time tackling issues pertaining to impounding cattle, and loading them in trucks, the civic body had roped in two private agencies for the task.

According to a senior official, the action comes after the civic body encountered challenges in impounding untamed cows, as in several places workers have sustained serious injuries while seizing them.

The Corporation has identified two private agencies, which will be given a share of the penalties collected from the cattle owners. “The agency will receive a share of about ₹1,800 per animal,” he said.

The cattle impounded by the agency will be safely shifted to the animal shelter in Konakkarai, where around 70 animals can be accommodated at a time.

Over 250 stray cattle have been impounded in the city since September. A penalty of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per animal is collected from the owner to retrieve their cattle.

“The agencies are assigned to impound all stray cattle that affect vehicular movement on the major roads. We will soon deploy additional vehicles with a ramp facility to intensify the drive. Sanitary officials would accompany the teams to impound the stray animals,” he added.

To prevent road accidents, the Corporation has intensified its crackdown on stray cattle heads. Recently, the unclaimed stray cattle impounded by the civic body were auctioned off. A total of seven cows, three calves and one horse were auctioned for ₹61,000.