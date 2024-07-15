Aged woman staying alone attacked, succumbs to injuries

An aged woman staying alone in a shed on a vacant site at Panjapur in the city was allegedly slashed with a knife on her neck by an unidentified person on Sunday evening . The severely injured woman succumbed at the government hospital in the early hours on Monday.

Police identified the victim as R. Pachaiammal of Poolangulathupatti in neighbouring Pudukottai district. The woman’s husband who worked as a watchman in that site had passed away. The aged woman had been staying alone in the shed when she was attacked by an unidentified person with a knife and fled from the spot.

The injured woman went to the nearby petrol bunk and conveyed that she had been attacked and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she succumbed in the early hours. The motive and the accused involved in the crime are under investigation. The E. Pudur police have altered it as a case of murder and probing, police sources said.

