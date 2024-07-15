GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aged woman staying alone attacked, succumbs to injuries

Published - July 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An aged woman staying alone in a shed on a vacant site at Panjapur in the city was allegedly slashed with a knife on her neck by an unidentified person on Sunday evening . The severely injured woman succumbed at the government hospital in the early hours on Monday. 

Police identified the victim as R. Pachaiammal of Poolangulathupatti in neighbouring Pudukottai district. The woman’s husband who worked as a watchman in that site had passed away. The aged woman had been staying alone in the shed when she was attacked by an unidentified person with a knife and fled from the spot. 

The injured woman went to the nearby petrol bunk and conveyed that she had been attacked and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she succumbed in the early hours. The motive and the accused involved in the crime are under investigation. The E. Pudur police have altered it as a case of murder and probing, police sources said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.