Aged woman raped and murdered, accused arrested

:

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by a 32-year-old man at Vellaviduthi village in the district on Saturday. Malaiyur Police have arrested the accused, P. Marimuthu, on charges of raping and murdering the elderly woman.

Police sources said the woman was taking a bath near a farm pump set in a agricultural field when Marimuthu allegedly committed the offence and attacked the woman on her forehead, neck and nose. The woman died while on treatment at the Government Hospital, Gandarvakottai. A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) against Marimuthu has been booked.