Aged woman murdered

An aged woman was allegedly murdered by forcibly drowning her in a pond when she went to take bath at Arasarkulam village in the district on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the victim as S. Sathayee of Arasarkulam. The woman, aged around 65 years, had left home to take bath in the water body and did not return.

Family members went in search of the aged woman whose body was found floating in the pond. A gold chain, a gold ring and the ear stud worn by her was reported missing. Acting on a complaint, the Nagudi police registered a case of murder and launched an investigation, said police sources. The sources further said the police had picked up a 25-year-old man of the same village to conduct inquiries in connection with the murder.