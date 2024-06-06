GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Aged woman murdered

Published - June 06, 2024 07:15 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

  An aged woman was allegedly murdered by forcibly drowning her in a pond when she went to take bath at Arasarkulam village in the district on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the victim as S. Sathayee of Arasarkulam. The woman, aged around 65 years, had left home to take bath in the water body and did not return.

Family members went in search of the aged woman whose body was found floating in the pond. A gold chain, a gold ring and the ear stud worn by her was reported missing. Acting on a complaint, the Nagudi police registered a case of murder and launched an investigation, said police sources. The sources further said the police had picked up a 25-year-old man of the same village to conduct inquiries in connection with the murder. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.