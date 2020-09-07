Aged woman murdered

A 75-year-old woman was murdered in front of the Mariamman Temple at Kovandakurichi village in the district in the early hours on Monday. Kallakudi Police have arrested P. Anthonysamy (57) of Kovandakurichi on the charge of killing K. Palaniammal.

The woman, a widow, had been staying alone at the temple after getting her daughter married. Police said the woman was lying in front of the temple when Anthonysamy in an inebriated condition picked up a quarrel with her. He then allegedly assaulted the woman and hit her with a wooden log killing her on the spot.

On receipt of information, police personnel arrived at the spot and conducted inquiries. Anthonysamy was later arrested in connection with the murder. The Kallakudi police are investigating.