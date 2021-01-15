Tiruchirapalli

Aged woman hit by football dies

TIRUCHI

In a freak incident, an 85-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after being hit by a football in Woraiyur area in the city succumbed recently.

Police identified the victim as M. Pappayee of Kallarai Mettu Street. The aged woman was watching from the road a group of youth playing football on a ground on Mettu Street when the ball hit her. The woman lost her balance, fell on the road and sustained injuries.

She was taken to a private hospital from where she was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital but died the same night. The Woraiyur police have registered a case.

