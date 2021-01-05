Aged woman gets Pongal gift hamper, thanks to nine-year-old twins

Twin brothers transporting an aged woman in a push cart from the ration shop to her home in Kothamangalam village in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

PUDUKOTTAI

05 January 2021 19:06 IST

Two boys of Kothamangalam village have won appreciation for helping a 70-year-old woman receive the Pongal gift hamper from a ration shop and returning her home safely.

The nine-year-old twins, V. Nithin and V. Nithish, who studied in class 3 in a government school, extended timely assistance to Subbulakshmi, as she lay on the ground on her way to the ration shop in the village.

Advertising

Advertising

Subbulakshmi, a widow, lived with her unmarried daughter, who was said to be slightly mentally ill. She move around with the aid of a walking stick after sustaining injury in a fall a couple of years ago, said V. Vanitha, mother of the twins.

It took her nearly two hours just to cover half the distance to the ration shop. “Finding it extremely difficult to walk any further, the aged woman lay on the ground under a tree in front of our house,” said Vanitha.

Subbalakshmi told her that she was on her way to the ration shop, situated nearly a km away, to receive the Pongal gift pack. “She could not be taken on a two-wheeler to the shop as she had hip problem. That was when I thought of transporting her in our push cart,” she added.

Nithin and Nitish immediately volunteered to transport her in the push cart to the ration shop and drop her home. Subbalakshmi was lifted and placed on the push cart and the boys brought her to the shop.

Locals standing in a queue at the ration shop helped to lift her and collect the gift pack. They then made her lie down on the cart again. The twin brothers safely dropped Subbalakshmi in her home.

“The aged woman was at a loss of words to thank my sons for their deed,” said the proud mother.

Nithin and Nithish were equally happy to have helped an elderly woman who was like their grandmother.