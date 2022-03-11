Aged man set afire by son over property dispute

Accused arrested, police book a attempt to murder case

TIRUCHI

A 60-year-old man sustained burn injuries after he was allegedly set afire by his son in front of their house at Vellalapatti village in Jambunathapuram police station limits in the district in the late hours of Wednesday. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the crime. The matter was reported to the police on Thursday.

The injured man P. Muthuvel who sustained multiple burns in chest, abdomen and left neck was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. The Jambunathapuram police have arrested the accused M. Santhakumar, 36, on the charge of attempting to murder his father by pouring petrol over the latter and setting him afire.

Police sources said there was a dispute between Muthuvel and his son Santhakumar over division of ancestral property. Santhakumar reportedly quarreled with his father on Wednesday night apparently over share of property and allegedly abused the latter. In a fit of rage, Santhakumar thereafter attempted to kill his father by allegedly pouring petrol over him and setting him afire. Muthuvel sustained multiple burns and was rushed to the hospital.

Acting on a complaint from Muthuvel, the Jambunathapuram police booked a case against Santhakumar under IPC sections including 307 ( attempt to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and arrested him. He was later sent for judicial remand.