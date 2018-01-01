Tiruchirapalli

Aged man fatally knocked down by train

An aged man was fatally knocked down by a train between Ponmalai and Tiruchi Town railway stations here in the late hours on Saturday.

The identity of the victim aged around 65 years is yet to be established. Railway Police sources said the man was knocked down by the train while trying to cross the track.

The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, is investigating the case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 2:05:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/aged-man-fatally-knocked-down-by-train/article22341869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY