Aged man ends life

TIRUCHI

31 August 2021 23:36 IST

A 75-year-old man, who took a loan, ended his life in his house at Perur near here on Tuesday after a representatives of a private micro-finance firm came to his residence and allegedly asked him to repay his dues.

Police identified the deceased as R. Marudhamuthu.

Police sources said Marudhamuthu had reportedly mortgaged the document of his house and obtained loan totalling over ₹1.5 lakh from the firm at Woraiyur a couple of years ago.

Although he had been paying the due amounts, he could not apparently pay three dues on time. Representatives of the firm, who frequented his house recently, reportedly came to the residence of Marudhamuthu on Tuesday and sat outside and allegedly asked him to pay the due amount. Marudhamuthu had taken the loan to meet some family expenses, said the police.

Distressed over the firm's representatives arriving at his doorstep and allegedly demanding that he pay the amount, Marudhamuthu ended his life, said the police sources.

The incident came to light after the locals found Marudhamuthu dead. Jeeyapuram Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.