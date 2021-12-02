Aged man drowns in flooded street of Fathima Nagar, residents incensed

In a tragic accident, a 65-year-old man from Fathima Nagar reportedly drowned in neck-deep water in an area where rainwater had stagnated. The man, identified as Krishnan had gone out to purchase some essentials and had not returned home, his family members said.

According to the victim's neighbours, he had gone out at around 3 p.m. as he needed to buy some groceries. He had to wade through the water to go to the nearby shop but never came back. “We looked for him everywhere and even sent the young boys in the locality to look for him,” Vishnu, a resident said.

The man’s body was found behind his house on Vivekananda Street at 8 a.m. when the members of the Fathima Nagar Residents Welfare Association went about on a coracle to distribute milk packets and food from door to door.

Woraiyur police secured the body and had the post mortem conducted at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Later, the body was cremated.

Residents were angered by the incident and demanded immediate action. “It’s been a week but there has been no relief from the flooding. Only after the drowning incident have the authorities bothered to look at our locality. We hope the authorities will drain out the stagnant water at least now. This incident could have been averted if the officials were vigilant and had taken steps to drain the water in time,” another resident said.

Speaking to The Hindu, another member of the Fathima Nagar Residents Welfare Association under the condition of anonymity said that several encroachments were made in the locality, due to which the water was not draining out. “Private schools and some residential buildings have been constructed by encroaching drainage channels, because of which there is no way for the water to pass. We have asked the authorities to clear them,” the member said.

Senior officials of district administration and city corporation rushed to the spot and promised relief for the residents, and compensation to the victim’s family.