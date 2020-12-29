Aged man back with his family

Subramaniam, 98, of Illupur hamlet in Nagapattinam district, who left his daughter’s house at Manojipatti near Thanjavur a week ago, was reunited with his family on Tuesday.

The senior citizen was found unconscious in a deserted Public Works Department building on Court Road on December 25 and taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As he could only spell out his name and native village, Social Welfare Department officials and Red Cross Society members contacted their counterparts in Nagapattinam district and ascertained that the old man lived with his daughter at Manojipatti.

Subsequently, he was handed over to his daughter at Manojipatti on Tuesday after he responded well to treatment.