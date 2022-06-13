Aged labourer stung by bees dies
An aged labourer died after being stung by bees in a coconut grove at Kurunthirakottai village near Aranthangi in the district on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as S. Sabhapathi, 70, of Kurunthirakottai.
Police sources said Sabhapathi was involved in clearing trees inside the grove belonging to a private person when he was stung by bees. He was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. The autopsy was done at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Aranthangi police have registered a case.
