Aged couple found murdered in their house in Perambalur district

January 31, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

An aged couple was found murdered in their house at Thondapaadi village in V. Kalathur police station limits in Perambalur district on Tuesday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as N. Manickam, aged around 75 years, and his wife Makayee alias Parvathi aged around 70 years.

The bodies of the couple, bore cut injuries in the neck, said the police. Their four daughters were married and settled elsewhere. The murder came to light after a neighbour got suspicious over the victims’ house not being opened in the morning. The neighbour knocked the front door, which opened, and went inside only to find the elderly couple lying murdered. An alert was immediately sounded to the police.

The sources said the police personnel found chilli powder sprayed at various places inside the house apparently by the culprits. A gold ‘thaali kodi’ worn by the woman was said to be missing.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone G. Karthikeyan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi and other senior officers inspected the scene of crime and conducted inquiries. Manickam is said to have been involved in money lending, said the police sources.

Fingerprint, forensic experts and scientific assistants inspected the spot where a detective dog was brought to the spot to track the possible route taken by the culprits. Various angles were being looked into the double murder case, the sources said special teams had been constituted to investigate the motive and apprehend the accused. The bodies of the couple were sent to the mortuary at Perambalur Government Hospital for autopsy. V. Kalathur police are investigating.