Aged couple found dead in house

An aged couple were found dead in their house at SIMCO Colony in E. Pudur area here on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as R. Mohandass, 70, and his wife M. Sumathi, 65. Police said Mohandoss was found hanging, while his wife was found dead on a mat. The couple’s son who resided in the upper portion of the house along with his family got suspicious after his parents did not come out in the morning. He peeped through the window and found his parents dead and informed the police. The police had to break open the door to take possession of the bodies for conducting post-mortem at the Government Hospital.
Initial investigation indicated that the health of the woman, who had been taking treatment for breast cancer, had deteriorated. The E. Pudur police are further probing the case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.
