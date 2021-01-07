Aged couple end lives

An aged couple allegedly ended their lives at their house at Thottiyapatti village in neighbouring Perambalur district on Wednesday. Police identified them as R. Kannan, aged around 65 years and K. Saroja aged about 55 years.

The couple were staying alone and their two sons resided separately in the same village. The woman was affected by paralysis and was being taken care of by her husband. Police said the couple found it difficult to meet their daily requirements owing to their poor economic condition. Dejected, the couple ended their lives, said the police. The Padalur Police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)