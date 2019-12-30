Age shall not deter them

The second phase of polling for rural local bodies was incident-free in Tiruchi district on Monday.

There were lengthy queues at booths in Bikshandarkovil and Rasampalayam soon after polling began. In contrast, the turnout in interior rural pockets such as Ayyampalayam and Thathampalayam started gathering momentum only as the day progressed.

After observing the poll process at Bikshandarkovil booth, Collector S. Sivarasu said that a total of 7,02,253 voters were expected to turn up at 1,337 booths. Web cameras had been installed at 70 locations and micro observers posted at 70 other booths. Video-recording was being carried out at 64 booths and web-streaming in 59 booths identified as ‘vulnerable’.

In all, 105 booths were identified as vulnerable. Among the rest of the vulnerable booths, poll proceedings in 38 booths and micro-observers posted in 18. Booths with more than 700 voters had been provided with one additional poll personnel to make sure that there was no delay in the voting process, the Collector said.

The second phase covered Mannachanallur, Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Musiri, Thottiyam, Thathaiyengarpet, Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram blocks.

In the first phase, Tiruchi district recorded 76.18 % polling. A total of 3,96,519 out of 5,20,522 registered voters in Andhanallur, Manikandam, Tiuverumbur, Manapparai, Marungapuri and Vaiyampatti exercised their franchise.