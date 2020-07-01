Age restriction for entry into places of worship in rural areas

Entry of devotees into places of worship in rural areas have been restricted to persons in the age group of above 10 years and below 60.
According to a press release, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will not be allowed to enter places of worship in rural areas in Thanjavur district. The shrines have been thrown open to devotees after relaxation of lockdown norms announced by the State government.
The announcement has made it clear that devotees will be allowed to enter and offer prayers only at places of worship in rural areas having an annual income of ₹10,000.
Further, the relaxed norm will not be applicable to places of worship if they are located in containment zones in rural areas.
In order to implement the State government’s directions, administrative committees will be formed at places of worship in rural areas with local residents as members to ensure that devotees wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms.
Handwash facility
The committees should also ensure that handwashing facility is made available and devotees clean their hands while entering and moving out of the premises, the release added.
