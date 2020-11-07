Age no bar for research

G. Ganapathy

TIRUCHI

07 November 2020

81-year-old practising doctor from Tiruchi receives Ph.D

There is no age limit for learning and intellectual quest. To add value to his journey of life-long learning, an octogenarian, a practising general physician, has obtained a Ph.D. degree for his research on “breast cancer and low back pain” from the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi.

G. Ganapathy, 81, received the degree from Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson, Board of Governors of NIT-T, at its virtual convocation in Tiruchi on Saturday in the presence of its Director Mini Shaji Thomas.

Dr. Ganapathy did the research under the supervision of N. Sivakumaran, a professor in Instrumentation and Control Engineering of NIT-T. Dr. Ganapathy, who retired from government service in 1997 as Joint Director of Health Services, still runs a clinic and treats patients in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi. After his superannuation, he had worked in various State and Central institutes as a physician. Moved by the plight of young women who suffered from cancer, he registered for a research programme at NIT-T a few years ago and obtained a degree.

“In my career spanning about 40 years and 20 years after retirement, I have come across a number of young women suffering from breast cancer. Many could prevent it if they took notice well in advance through self-examination. There is still no adequate awareness among women. It was with the aim of devising a strategy on diagnosing breast cancer and creating awareness among the women I did the research,” Dr. Ganapathy told The Hindu.

Despite the old age, Dr. Ganapathy never failed to do the research assignments. He was prompt in data submission and analysis, said Mr. Sivakumaran.