After two years, rescued woman reunited with husband

A mentally ill woman who was presumed dead by her husband was reunited with him in Ariyalur district two years after she went missing. The 60-year-old woman who was found wandering in Ariyalur district was rescued and accommodated in a private home for the mentally ill. The woman whose name and whereabouts could not be established then was under care and provided continuous treatment at the home.

Only after a year did the woman disclose her name as Chinnapappa alias Azhagammal. A police press release said Azhagammal had disclosed that her son-in-law Thiagarajan resided at Koppiliankudikaadu. Police personnel went to the house of Thiagarajan with a photograph of the woman and established that she was his mother-in-law.

Thereafter, the police conveyed the information about Azhagammal to her husband Krishnaraj who resided at Kaiperambalur village in Kunnam police station limit in Perambalur district, and directed him to approach the Ariyalur police.

The release said Azhagammal was reunited with her husband and son at Ariyalur on Saturday by the Ariyalur district police. Krishnaraj had told the police that he and his family besides the locals presumed that Azhagammal was no more as efforts to trace her at various places for the past two years turned futile. The woman turned emotional and was overjoyed on seeing her husband and son. Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah appreciated the team responsible for reuniting the woman with her husband.