After three years, work on Neithal Park in Nagore yet to be taken up

Even three years after the announcement of setting up the Neithal Park near the Nagore sea shore, work has not picked up as project clearance issues with various government departments are pending.

On December 17, 2021, the State government announced the creation of Neithal Park in Nagapattinam district to enhance tourism in the famed Nagore Dargah area.

As per the announcement, spread over 7.3 acres, the park was supposed to showcase various aspects of Neithal, the lifestyle of fisherfolk, and raise plants that grow in the coastal areas. Though the local people welcomed the project, they are upset that work had not commenced till now.

Former Nagapattinam MLA MGK Nizamudeen rued about the lack of tourist infrastructure and special projects for several lakhs of people visiting Nagore dargah from different parts of the world.

“Irrespective of race, religion, and caste, people come to pray to the sufi saint Shahul Hameed in the dargah. Almost all those who visit the dargah would go to the nearby Nagore beach, which is a more accessible than the Velankanni church beach. Sadly, there is no tourist infrastructure,” he said.

The Neithal Park, one of its kind, would fill that void and enhance tourism near the beach, the government said at the time of announcement. According to the local people, it remained just an announcement.

Unlike other districts, Nagapattinam has fewer areas under the Horticulture Department. This project was meant to encourage people to explore horticulture along the shore but nothing had happened, said Mr. Nizam.

S. Ahamed Rizwan, State president of the Student Islamic Organization, said the delay in the execution of the project had come as a huge disappointment to the local people. “Even the boards kept by the government department stating that this land was allotted for Neithal Park is now filled with Karuvelam trees. Such is the state of maintenance,” he said.

Earlier, the officials said the project would be completed in two years but even the basic workd have not been done yet. The reason for the delay remains unclear. “Back then, it was assured that the heritage of Nagore would be showcased in the park but now we are not even sure whether this project would see the light of the day,” said Mr. Rizwan.

Sources from the Horticulture department said the project had been delayed due to approvals that are pending from various departments, including Fisheries and Pollution Control Board. “We expect work to start within this year,” said an official.

