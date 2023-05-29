ADVERTISEMENT

After three decades ‘Karunthittaikudi Sapthasthana Usthavam’ to be held

May 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam has made elaborate arrangements for the revival of ‘Karunthittaikudi Sapthasthana Usthavam’ of Sri Vashisteswarar Temple, Karanthittaikudi (popularly known as Karanthai), on the outskirts of Thanjavur town this year.

Inquiries reveal that till 1988 this festival was celebrated by the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam wherein the decorated panchaloka idols of the presiding deity of Sri Vashisteswarar Temple would be mounted on a palanquin and taken to nearby six Siva temples.

This two-day long festival was not celebrated due to various reasons for nearly three decades, one of the reasons was the poor condition of the palanquin which was donated to the temple by the Tanjore Maratha rulers. Following repeated requests, a new palanquin has been fabricated with donations received from the devotees.

Hence, elaborate arrangements have been made for the revival of the ‘Sapthasthana Usthavam’ of the temple on June 4.

The decorated idols of Sri Vashisteswarar mounted on the palanquin would be taken to Sri Thanjaipureeswarar Temple at Vennatrankarai on June 4 early morning, from there to Sri Vashisteswarar Temple, Thenkudi Thittai, to Sri Chokkanathar Temple, Koodalur, Sri Rajarajeswarar Temple, Kadakadappai, Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Punnainallur and Sri Poomalai Vaithiyanathar Temple at Kizhavasal before returning to Karanthittaikudi on June 5, according to an official release.

