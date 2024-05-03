After sunshade collapse last year, repair and renovation Srirangam Temple’s eastern gopuram gets underway

May 03, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Repair and renovation of the eastern Damodara Krishnan gopuram of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple has commenced. A portion of the kodungai (sunshade) of the tower had collapsed in August last year. Scaffolding has been erected in front of the gopuram’s eastern and western sides to carry out repairs on the temple tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the collapse of the kodungai at the eastern gopuram, entry for the public and vehicular movement through the nine-tier temple tower was closed. The temple tower is situated between East Chithirai Street and East Adayavalanjan Street.

Consequent to the incident, the T.N. Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspected the gopuram and held discussions with temple officials to take up measures to rectify the damage. Experts from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and from State-Level Expert Committees inspected the gopuram to find out the extent of the damage and to assess the stability of the tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the inspections, drawings were made by the Sthapathi to carry out the repair and renovation work, approved by the State-Level Expert Committee. An estimate was prepared and a government order was issued to carry out the work. Temple authorities said the work would be carried out at a cost of ₹2.15 crore through a contribution by a Coimbatore-based donor.

Illupai wood has been procured for use in the work, which will be carried out without marring the heritage tower, said authorities. Four new kodungais would be made using lime mortar and bricks with supporting new wooden joists, they said, adding that strengthening of the tiers in the inner portion of the tower would also be taken up.

The plan is to complete the entire work in 18 months. Public and vehicular movement through the gopuram would be barred until then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.