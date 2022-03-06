After rites, it’s the ritual of discarding clothes on river bank

Pile-up of discarded materials off Amma Mandapam bathing ghat poses a health hazard

Pile-up of discarded materials and the items used for rituals on the banks of the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam, a famous pilgrimage spot, poses a major health hazard.

The bathing ghat is one of the most sought-after destinations for mmay for performing rituals for their forefathers and ancestors. The holiness attached to the Cauvery at the ghat attracts a large number of pilgrims from different parts of the country.

It attracts a huge crowd on important days of the Hindu festival calendar. According to a rough estimate, it attracts about 3,000 pilgrims every day. The number swells to 5,000 to 10,000 on days of Amavasya and other major festivals.

Considering its holiness, the ghat, residents say, should have been maintained well and the surroundings should have been kept free of garbage. But it presents a pathetic sight, they complain. Waste materials and clothes abandoned by the pilgrims as a mark of fulfilment of their vows, and plastic wastes, and bottles dot the banks of the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam. The bathing spot and the place where pujas are performed look ugly with accumulation of clothes and slushy water.

The people, who were asked by the priests who perform rituals for their clients to take bath in the Cauvery, feel bad when the waste clothes float on to them while taking bath. They, nevertheless, complete the formalities as they don’t have other options.

There is a provision to discard the clothes, garlands, flowers and other puja materials. But no one seems to be using it. After the rituals, the people simply throw them into the river. With the poor flow in the river, the discarded materials struck at various spots pile up. It poses health hazards to those taking bath and the locals.

There seems to be no mechanism to remove the abandoned materials regularly. The sanitary workers of the Tiruchi Corporation rarely clear the garbage. “We consider this place as holy. But it looks ugly. We invariably touch the discarded clothes while taking holy dip. This is certainly not the way to maintain a bathing ghat,” rues M. Kathiresan of Pudukkotai, who visited Amma Mandapam to perform rituals to his forefathers recently.

The holy place cannot remain neglected, and there was an urgent need to improve the sanitary condition of the area considering the arrival of a large number pilgrims.

He said said the Tiruchirapalli City Corporation should have a specific plan to keep the area neat and clean.. A team of sanitary workers should be posted at Amma Mandapam to remove the abandoned clothes and clean up the area. A special drive should also be organised immediately to clean up the banks of the Cauvery.