After intense wet spell, Tiruchi roads take a battering

The welcome spell of rainfall over the past few days has however resulted water stagnation in some of the city roads and residential areas causing inconvenience to commuters.

Some of the roads have taken a beating with new potholes emerging at many places and older ones getting bigger. The Sivaprakasam Road in Anna Nagar is a case in point.

The rains have exposed the failure and lack of storm water drains in various parts of the city, rued residents. “The rains on Monday night flooded the street and the water started entering some houses. Had it rained for a little while longer, we would have suffered,” said S. Raman, a resident of Ramalinga Nagar.

Water from a drainage canal passing through Ramalinga Nagar 1st and 2nd Main Road is overflowing, causing foul smell and accumulation of garbage, he added.

Newly laid roads have peeled off in some areas causing inundation and posing a threat to two-wheelers. “This road was laid only three months ago and is right outside a corporation building and close to the highway. After Monday night's rain, a pool of water is stagnant here. There is also a primary school nearby. The lack of efficient drainage system is clearly evident,” said Fathima Begum, who runs a food stall on Subramaniapuram main road.

“A woman who was riding pillion son fell into a puddle earlier in the morning. She was drenched and hurt, but the authorities continue to turn a blind eye,” she said.

The Underground Drainage work undertaken in several areas across the city added to the residents’ woes. “The authorities dug up the road for UGD work but did not close it properly. The slush created posed a serious risk to riders who could skid and fall. I slipped there myself on Monday night,” said a resident from Srirangam.

Authorities, however, say that dumping of waste in storm water drains and drainage canals needed to stop. “We began cleaning all drainage canals and storm water drains this week. It will be completed within a fortnight. However, the public needs to understand that they are not allowed to throw plastic, diapers and other such non-biodegradable materials, or any material, which will cause the drains to clog. These drains are meant to carry rainwater, not garbage and the workers are finding it difficult to clean them due to these blockages,” said N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner.