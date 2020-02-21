After four years, industrial estate in Mallur finally gets takers

ARIYALUR

21 February 2020 11:43 IST

The Small Industries Development Corporation has managed to sell two plots on the estate to small entrepreneurs recently

Almost four years after the establishment of an industrial estate in Mallur on the outskirts of Ariyalur, the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) has allotted industrial plots to two entrepreneurs.

SIDCO had promoted the industrial estate in Mallur in 2015, with a view to supporting small, medium and micro entrepreneurs and promoting industrial activities. Of the 25 acres, SIDCO developed 31 plots ranging from 5 cents to 75 cents on 5 acres, in the first phase, so as to suit the varied requirements of entrepreneurs. It also laid roads at the industrial estate and an approach road. Other basic infrastructures such as water supply, storm water drainage and power lines were also provided.

The plots were opened for outright sales or a 30-year long lease basis. Interested persons were given six months time for settlement from the date of allotment. Since the estate is located near cement factories, SIDCO officials expected that the estate would find many takers. On the contrary, none came forward to purchase the plots. In spite of a number of promotional campaigns, SIDCO could not make any headway in promoting the estate.

Now, after a long gap, SIDCO has managed to sell two plots to small entrepreneurs recently. They are expected to start their ventures shortly. SIDCO officials say there were signs of demand picking up for the plots in the estate.

“Until recently, there were hardly any enquires for plots. But, we get credible enquiries on a daily basis now. We hope that the allotment will pick up pace shortly,” a senior official of SIDCO said.

The estate is well connected by rail and road. A number of development works have been taken up in Ariyalur. The laying of highways from Perambalur to Thanjavur via Ariyalur and Tiruchi to Chidambaram via Meensuriti might be the reasons for increasing enquiries for industrial plots, officials said.

SIDCO has invited fresh applications for allotment of plots at the Ariyalur industrial estate. Interested persons can apply online. The last date for submission of application is February 29.