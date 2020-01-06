After four days, loser becomes winner in recounting

A candidate who was declared to have lost the local body election from ward 6 in Arichapuram village panchayat in Needamangalam Panchayat Union was declared the winner after a recounting of votes was held at the Needamangalam Panchayat Union office on Monday.

The recounting was taken up on Monday after two persons turned up, with “election certificates,” for taking oath as councillor of the ward.

According to official sources, P. Kumar, was declared elected as councillor of the ward after the recount on Monday. On January 2 during the counting of votes, Kumar was shown to have secured only 50 votes as opposed to 68 votes polled by his opponent Jayabal. Officials had conducted a recount the same day following a demand made by Kumar and confirmed that he had indeed lost. Subsequently, Jayabal is said to have received the certificate of election from the officials at the Needamangalam Panchayat Union on January 3.

However, when he turned up at the Arichapuram village panchayat on Monday to take oath of office, Kumar also stepped in flaunting a ‘certificate of election’.

Confused over their claims, the officials informed senior officials. Subsequently, senior officials directed both Jayabal and Kumar to come to the Needamangalam PU office with their certificates. At the PU office, a recount of vote was held yet again after which Kumar was declared elected with 61 votes as opposed to 58 votes secured by Jayabal. Subsequently, Kumar was sworn in as the member of ward number 6 of Arichapuram village panchayat at the Needamangalam PU office itself.

When the officials asked Jayabal to return the certificate of election issued to him earlier, he refused and said that he would move the court.