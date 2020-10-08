After beneficiaries of MGNREGS test positive, 3 site supervisors sacked

Thanjavur

08 October 2020 18:12 IST

After a section of beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) tested positive for COVID-19, the District Collector has removed three site supervisors from work. It is the supervisor’s responsibility to ensure the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is maintained, he said.

There were lapses in the SOP and the workers had taken off their face masks during breaks, M. Govinda Rao, District Collector said. “The site supervisors were instructed to ensure masks were worn at all times and that they maintained personal distance, since the number of those testing positive increased, they were suspended,” he said.

Clusters were identified among the workers who tested positive in Kalanaivasal and Sornakadu, after which three site supervisors were removed. “Many of the patients were primary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier,” he said.

The Project Officer of the District Rural Development Authority said that of the 70,000 beneficiaries in the district, 234 had tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, a large number tested positive over the last month.

Most patients were asymptomatic, and went unnoticed. “We do not allow the beneficiaries to come to work if they have cold, cough or fever. However, since many of them were asymptomatic, we could not contain the spread,” he said.

A coordination meeting was convened after the removal of the supervisors. Chaired by the District Collector, the attendees, including Block Development Officers, supervisors and field level staff were instructed to ensure six feet distance, and that they wear masks at all times.

Field-level staff have also been instructed to conduct inspections and monitor the adherence to the SOPs.