After ‘all pass’ in SSLC, ITIs anticipate robust admissions

Heads of a section of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) anticipate an upswing in applications this year, due to the government’s ‘all pass’ decision for SSLC students following the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the recent release of admission notification by the Directorate of Employment and Training, the ITIs have been able to sense a demand for admission into these institutes.

“On our part, we are collating data of the category of students with low marks who would otherwise drop out of the mainstream education from government schools,” said N. Nagarajan, Principal, Government Industrial Training Institute, Ariyalur.

In recent years, an increase in awareness among economically backward parents about placements in ITIs has become perceptible, he said.

Candidates are to be admitted through a common counselling to 89 government ITIs (all seats) and 476 private it is (50% of seats).

The Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Pullambadi, in Tiruchi, which usually admits less than 60% of the sanctioned quota of 320 seats, anticipates cent percent patronage this year. “More students with low scores in SSLC will inevitably approach us,” hoped its Principal Karpagam.

Since practicals form the major component of syllabi in ITIs, the students do not face difficulty in coping up, according to the principals. The ideal proportion of executives-supervisors-technicians in an industrial set-up, they say, has always been in the ratio of one engineer for two supervisors with polytechnic qualification and 10 ITI technicians.

“We are expecting good patronage for the ITIs this year. In any case, 90% of the seats in ITIs get filled every year,” said T. Rajashekar, Additional Director, Directorate of Employment and Training.

However, it remains to be seen to what extent the COVID -19 pandemic would impact the admission process, Mr. Rajashekar said.

“The emphasis on vocational education in the National Education Policy 2020, with provision for internships, is a sound augury for developing future manpower requirements for industries in manufacturing sector,” S. Sangapillai, former Principal of Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, said.